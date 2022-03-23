EasyFi (EZ) Achieves Market Cap of $5.24 Million

EasyFi (EZ) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and $338,574.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00004926 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

