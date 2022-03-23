Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after buying an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after buying an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,315,000 after buying an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,584,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,151,000 after buying an additional 73,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.43. 1,331,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,906. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $131.86 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.21.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

