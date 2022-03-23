Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EBIX. TheStreet raised shares of Ebix from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Ebix alerts:

EBIX stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ebix has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.57.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Ebix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 200,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.