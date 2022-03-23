Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.50 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.41% from the stock’s current price.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

CTS stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,679. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 185.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.67. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.91 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

