Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTSGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.50 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.41% from the stock’s current price.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

CTS stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,679. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 185.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.67. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.91 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Analyst Recommendations for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

