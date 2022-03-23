Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.35. 3,362,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.46. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.