Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $179.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ecolab’s weak show in the Global Healthcare and Life Sciences arm in fourth-quarter 2021 is worrying. Contraction of both margins does not bode well. The fact that it is yet to provide any outlook raises our apprehension. Ecolab’s operation in a stiff competitive space is worrying. Data security threat and cost fluctuations are also concerning. Macroeconomic uncertainties and compliance risks prevail. A weak solvency position is another woe. Over the past six months, Ecolab has underperformed its industry. Yet, Ecolab saw robust year-over-year upticks in both the top and bottom lines, and solid performances across the majority of its arms. Strong volume and pricing momentum is also encouraging. The broadening of Ecolab’s digital capabilities are promising. Strong product portfolio and its cost efficiency program raise optimism.”

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ECL. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.00.

Ecolab stock opened at $176.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.