Einsteinium Price Hits $0.0202 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $10,292.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.63 or 0.00286115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000993 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,429,868 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

