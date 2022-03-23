Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after acquiring an additional 157,128 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,479,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

