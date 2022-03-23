Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives 36.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 36.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 30.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 35.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 29.05.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

