Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.61.

EXK stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.13 million, a PE ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

