Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €19.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Mar 23rd, 2022

Engie (EPA:ENGIGet Rating) has been given a €19.00 ($20.88) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.13) price objective on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.43) price objective on Engie in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.13) price objective on Engie in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.44 ($18.07).

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €12.31 ($13.53) on Monday. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($13.36) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($16.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.73.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

