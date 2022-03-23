Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.55. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enjoy Technology shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 429 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENJY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enjoy Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27.

About Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY)

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

