Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Randall B. Gonzales acquired 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claude Demby acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $50,028.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 121,350 shares of company stock valued at $355,179. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after buying an additional 649,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 578,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 91,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 656,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 875,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

