Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target Increased to 314.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 241.00 to 314.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

EQNR has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.97.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $36.82. 186,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,811. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 354.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,843 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

