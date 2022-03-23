Etherland Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (ELAND)

Etherland (ELAND) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Etherland coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherland has traded up 52.5% against the US dollar. Etherland has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $28,708.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00036682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00107589 BTC.

Etherland Coin Profile

Etherland (ELAND) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling Etherland

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

