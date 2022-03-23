Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Exagen updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of XGN opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39. Exagen has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Exagen by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Exagen by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Exagen by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Exagen by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exagen by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

