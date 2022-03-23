Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAY – Get Rating) traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10.
Exxaro Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXXAY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exxaro Resources (EXXAY)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Exxaro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxaro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.