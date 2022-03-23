Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 572,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 79,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

