EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.00 and traded as high as $13.11. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 149,146 shares changing hands.

EYPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The firm has a market cap of $444.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 10.05.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,301 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

