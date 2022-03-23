FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $435.81 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $304.07 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $415.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

