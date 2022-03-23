Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) versus Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) and Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Norwood Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 33.35% 16.07% 1.79% Norwood Financial 31.38% 12.40% 1.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Norwood Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Norwood Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Norwood Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $154.65 million 3.83 $51.84 million $1.80 9.68 Norwood Financial $79.39 million 2.94 $24.92 million $3.03 9.41

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Norwood Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Farmers National Banc and Norwood Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 0 1 0 3.00 Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.74%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Farmers National Banc pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Norwood Financial pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Norwood Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Norwood Financial on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers National Banc (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans. The Trust segment offers personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Canfield, OH.

About Norwood Financial (Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

