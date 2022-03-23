Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,331. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

