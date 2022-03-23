Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSLY. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.30.

Shares of FSLY opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.55. Fastly has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,673 shares of company stock worth $1,060,085. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

