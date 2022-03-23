FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,190 ($15.67) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

FDM opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.16) on Monday. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 800 ($10.53) and a one year high of GBX 1,380 ($18.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 982.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 36.23.

In other FDM Group news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown purchased 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 973 ($12.81) per share, for a total transaction of £32,050.62 ($42,194.08).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

