Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives £126.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £126.56 ($166.61).

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £145 ($190.89) to £190 ($250.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £128 ($168.51) to £125 ($164.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a £109.50 ($144.15) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a £147 ($193.52) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £122.50 ($161.27) to £155 ($204.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

LON:FERG opened at £111.60 ($146.92) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,430 ($110.98) and a fifty-two week high of £136.40 ($179.57). The stock has a market cap of £24.40 billion and a PE ratio of 15.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £113.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is £114.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

