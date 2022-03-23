Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €49.38 ($54.26) and last traded at €49.74 ($54.66). Approximately 43,238 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €49.78 ($54.70).

Several research analysts recently commented on FIE shares. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($84.62) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €73.80 ($81.10).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.27.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.