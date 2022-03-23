Financial Council Asset Management Inc Has $4.14 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 4.7% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,341,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,807,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,874 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 867.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,190,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,448 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,598,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,334,000 after buying an additional 1,495,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

