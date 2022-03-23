Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.75. Financial Institutions shares last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 44,911 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $497.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 193.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Financial Institutions during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Financial Institutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

