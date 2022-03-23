Financial Review: Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX) & Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX – Get Rating) and Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gorman-Rupp has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Colfax and Gorman-Rupp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colfax 0 0 0 0 N/A Gorman-Rupp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gorman-Rupp has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.93%. Given Gorman-Rupp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gorman-Rupp is more favorable than Colfax.

Profitability

This table compares Colfax and Gorman-Rupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax 1.86% 7.41% 4.14% Gorman-Rupp 7.89% 9.65% 7.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colfax and Gorman-Rupp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax $3.85 billion 1.67 $71.66 million $0.46 86.83 Gorman-Rupp $378.32 million 2.50 $29.85 million $1.14 31.79

Colfax has higher revenue and earnings than Gorman-Rupp. Gorman-Rupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colfax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Colfax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Gorman-Rupp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Colfax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Gorman-Rupp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gorman-Rupp beats Colfax on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy. The Fabrication Technology develops, manufactures and supplies consumable products and equipment. The company was founded by Mitchell P. Rales and Steven M. Rales in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Co. engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer. The company was founded by J. C. Gorman and Herbert E. Rupp in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.