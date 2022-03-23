First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of TSE FCR.UN traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.15. 61,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,246. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$16.36 and a 52-week high of C$19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.13.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

