First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.32.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$41.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.28. The stock has a market cap of C$28.26 billion and a PE ratio of 27.05. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$2,132,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,125,362. Insiders sold 289,650 shares of company stock worth $11,262,912 over the last quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

