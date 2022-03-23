First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an in-line rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar stock opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.18. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,492 shares of company stock valued at $648,497 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.