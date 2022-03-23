First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR) Stock Price Up 1.2%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.11. Approximately 17,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 37,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.