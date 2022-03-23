First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend by 0.1% over the last three years.
FSD opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
