First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend by 0.1% over the last three years.

FSD opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 34,950 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

