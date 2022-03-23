First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE FPF opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,708 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,668,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

