Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 993,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 428,939 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $103,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,303,000 after acquiring an additional 233,810 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,988,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,732,000 after acquiring an additional 100,695 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.35. The stock had a trading volume of 29,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.44. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

