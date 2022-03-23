Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.9% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.44.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

