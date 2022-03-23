Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 4,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 5,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.
About Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN)
