Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 4,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 5,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Get Fortran alerts:

About Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN)

Fortran Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, implementation, and maintenance of complex telecommunications solutions. It also installs and repairs cooling towers across the United States. The firm operates through the Telecom Service and Cooling Tower Service segments. The Telecom Service segment offers manage service agreements, box sales, move-adds-changes, and data cabling and in-building wireless.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.