Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FBHS. StockNews.com lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $82.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $139,689,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $25,117,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $3,590,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.