Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $54.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.72 million to $54.30 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $46.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $223.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.09 million to $225.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $245.80 million, with estimates ranging from $241.42 million to $250.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

FCPT stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 243,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,080. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.82%.

In related news, Director John S. Moody purchased 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

