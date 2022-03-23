Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) will announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Franchise Group posted sales of $621.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis raised their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

NASDAQ:FRG traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.02. 3,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Franchise Group has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.84%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 635.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 54,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

