Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

FRG stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. 7,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,823. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.