Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €48.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €48.70 ($53.52) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FME. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.40 ($91.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.62 ($72.11).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €59.68 ($65.58) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €50.98 ($56.02) and a 1 year high of €71.14 ($78.18). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion and a PE ratio of 17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

