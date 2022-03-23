FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Shares Up 0.7%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.60 and last traded at $31.56. 4,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 25,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 10.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000.

