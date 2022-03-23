Fundamental Research Boosts Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Price Target to C$0.55

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Fundamental Research from C$0.39 to C$0.55 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CVE VM opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$12.22 million and a PE ratio of -6.67.
About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.