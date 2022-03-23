Fundamental Research Boosts Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Price Target to C$0.55

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Fundamental Research from C$0.39 to C$0.55 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE VM opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$12.22 million and a PE ratio of -6.67.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the pharmaceutical barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

