FY2022 Earnings Estimate for H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJFGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H.I.S. in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.16) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.22). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H.I.S.’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:HISJF opened at $15.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. H.I.S. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

