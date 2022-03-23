GAMEE (GMEE) Market Capitalization Tops $13.20 Million

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. GAMEE has a market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GAMEE has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0960 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.00 or 0.07019891 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,839.32 or 1.00109012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00043992 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

