GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Northland Securities

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAN currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

GAN opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. GAN has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.46.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GAN will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in GAN by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in GAN by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

