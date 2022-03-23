General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. General Mills updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.790-$3.866 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average is $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,992 shares of company stock worth $2,057,303 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in General Mills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

