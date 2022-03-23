Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Position Lessened by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos trimmed its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 978,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. Gerdau accounts for 2.7% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Gerdau were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 1,235.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 206,479 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gerdau by 317.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 1,349,084 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gerdau by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 112,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in Gerdau by 445.5% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,381,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 2,761,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gerdau by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter.

GGB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,262,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,748,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGB. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gerdau in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

